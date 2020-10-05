-
Kemba Walker spent his first eight seasons in the NBA playing for the Charlotte Hornets, becoming an All-Star and the team’s all-time leader in points…
Point guard Kemba Walker says leaving the Charlotte Hornets was the toughest decision of his career.“I think the hardest part for me is having to leave…
The last time Kemba Walker was playing for a team in New England, he delivered a championship. Boston fans can only hope that repeats itself.A person with…
Kemba Walker's season is over with the Hornets. Now the question becomes whether the franchise's leading scorer and three-time All-Star is done playing in Charlotte for good.
Monday is the last day to vote for who should play in the NBA All-Star Game next month. The Charlotte Hornets have come up with a creative way to lobby…