-
On Tuesday, every local Board of Elections in North Carolina starts processing absentee ballots. A record number of these ballots are being cast this year…
-
President Trump's attacks on mail voting combined with changes by the postmaster general have undermined some confidence in the system — but experts say the Postal Service can handle the job.
-
WASHINGTON — House Democrats said Tuesday they will investigate whether Postmaster General Louis DeJoy encouraged employees at his former business to…
-
Postal workers in Charlotte are calling on Congress to pass emergency funding for the U.S. Postal Service. They also want the reversal of changes made by…
-
On Saturday, Donald Trump will visit North Carolina for the first time since he became president. The purpose? To raise money to help him be president…