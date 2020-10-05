-
A former North Carolina congressional candidate won't face state charges in an absentee ballot fraud investigation that's already led to indictments…
ELIZABETHTOWN — The political operative at the center of a North Carolina absentee ballot fraud investigation has filed for reelection for a local elected…
Former election campaign consultant Leslie McCrae Dowless, who was at the center of a voter fraud scandal in the 9th Congressional District in 2018, has…
A Wake County grand jury today returned new indictments against Bladen County political operative McCrae Dowless and six other people related to the…
Updated: 5:30 p.m.McCrae Dowless, an operative in North Carolina's unresolved congressional race, has been arrested and charged with obstruction and…