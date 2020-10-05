Mint Museum of Art

-
The Mint Museum's new CEO says he wants to help raise Charlotte's profile on the national arts scene. Todd Herman was introduced at a breakfast for…
-
You may wonder whose home you’ve wandered into when visiting a particular corner of the Mint Museum in uptown. A new installation making its Charlotte…
-
The Mint Museum announced Monday that its president and CEO is stepping down in June. Kathleen Jameson has served as the president and CEO of the Mint…
-
Charlotte's arts funding landscape is grim.The Arts and Science Council was created decades ago to be the primary fundraiser for Charlotte's cultural…
-
While much of Charlotte's fine art focus is Uptown with the city's new museum complex, officials at the Mint are shifting their attention back to their…
-
Brazil is one of the world's most rapidly developing countries. In the past decade, the South American country has lifted millions of its residents out of…