-
The Rev. William Barber, who served as a commanding voice for voting rights, gay rights, and the equal treatment of African-Americans during his 12 years…
-
Vice President Joe Biden will be traveling to the Carolinas this coming week, talking about the importance of investing in infrastructure. Details of the…
-
Charlotte Mecklenburg police say officers did nothing wrong when they arrested a man for putting flyers on cars during a Moral Monday protest on Labor…
-
Today, the Radio Television Digital News Association(RTDNA) recognized Ben Bradford, WFAE news reporter, with a national Edward R. Murrow Award in the…
-
Fifteen educators and advocates who expected to be arrested outside Senate leader Phil Berger’s office Monday night instead spent an hour talking with him…
-
There’s been another incident of illegal dumping into Charlotte’s waste water system. The city said in a statement at 4 o’clock this morning that more of…
-
The state's chapter of the NAACP has been leading weekly protests in Raleigh called Moral Monday.It's a movement led by clergy members that's now on a…
-
The state of North Carolina has filed more lawsuits against Duke Energy seeking to force the utility to clean up water pollution from coal ash at 12 power…
-
Gov. Pat McCrory is defending North Carolina and his leadership, following an editorial in The New York Times last week that criticized the state's…
-
About 80 people were arrested at the state house in Raleigh Monday night. It was the culmination of the latest “Moral Monday”—a series of protests led by…