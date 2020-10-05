NC Court of Appeals

-
A North Carolina appeals court could revisit a ruling earlier this month that a state trooper acted lawfully when he chased and stopped a vehicle after…
The North Carolina Court of Appeals has overturned a man's felony stalking convictions, finding his social media posts are protected under the First…
Some North Carolina Republicans now want to give up on the law they approved two years ago that reduces the number of Court of Appeals judges from 15 to 12 as retirements and other vacancies arise.
Updated 1:06 p.m.A battle between Gov. Roy Cooper and state lawmakers over the state Court of Appeals has escalated, with the governor's appointment of a…
The North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled that a 2013 effort to do away with tenure for teachers is unconstitutional.Two years ago, lawmakers repealed a…