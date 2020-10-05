NC History

-
A new book by the founding director of North Carolina African American Heritage Commission teaches children about the history of African Americans’…
-
RALEIGH — North Carolina’s online archival military collection now includes installation camp newsletters and newspapers that contain little-known…
-
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is wrestling with a modern-day dispute involving the pirate Blackbeard's ship that went down off North Carolina's coast…
-
Seven North Carolina properties have been added to the National Register of Historic Places, including a movie theater in Kannapolis.The Gem Theatre has…
-
The Great Smoky Mountain National Park is the most visited park in the country. But all those visitors are not seeing its full history according to the…
-
A North Carolina Historical Highway Marker was unveiled Thursday, celebrating the all-black Algonquin Tennis Club. Tennis fans of all ages stood in...
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library is getting its first-ever historian-in-residence. Tom Hanchett, a community historian in Charlotte, started the one-year…
-
Winter weather is in the forecast for the next couple of days, including some of the coldest temperatures in recent memory. Cold arctic air will swing…
-
Today, we're turning back to the very distant past: a state historic site in Mount Gilead that includes a reconstructed Native American village and burial…
-
Charlotte TalksPart One: Old Salem. Just as our country was being forged in the halls of the Continental Congress and birthed in the Revolutionary war, a group of hardy…