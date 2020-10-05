-
North Carolina will release its A-to-F school letter grades Wednesday – and they’ll be calculated the same way they were last year. That’s despite…
-
RALEIGH, N.C. — Republicans are poised again to advance a photo identification requirement to vote in North Carolina, despite their previous attempt…
-
The General Assembly's new state budget just landed on Governor Cooper's desk, with a resounding thud.The plan received final approval Thursday.Now, the…
-
On Thursday, the North Carolina House is scheduled to take a final vote on a bill which would all but end the need for concealed-carry permits for…
-
Thursday was a busy day for members of the North Carolina House. All eight appropriations subcommittees voted to approve their respective parts of the…
-
The leaders of North Carolina's House of Representatives had hoped to unveil their state budget sometime this week. But hashing out their spending plan is…
-
Stop me if you've heard this one before. The North Carolina House has passed a bill that is sure to bring controversy.This measure shields drivers who hit…
-
The North Carolina House of Representatives followed the Senate's lead Thursday afternoon, voting 70-48 to repeal and replace the controversial House Bill…
-
It's tax time in Raleigh. No, the General Assembly has not moved up your filing deadline, you've still got until April 15 to get your taxes done.But this…
-
The North Carolina House has passed a trio of new bills that would limit the powers of Governor Roy Cooper. Two of these bills would revoke the governor's…