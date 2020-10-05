North Carolina governor's race

-
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory announced Thursday that he won’t try to recapture his old office in 2020, but will continue to consider a U.S.…
-
It's looking more likely that Democrat Roy Cooper will become North Carolina's governor. By state law, Republican Governor Pat McCrory has the right to…
-
Firefighters say the Party Rock Wildfire near Chimney Rock and Lake Lure has been fully contained, thanks in part to 0.4 inches of rain that fell Monday…
-
Charlotte TalksTUESDAY, NOV. 29An update on the still-unresolved race for North Carolina governor. Votes are being challenged and there's a call for a recount. Then,…
-
North Carolina election officials are still trying to resolve questions about votes cast in Durham County in this month's election. And, Gov. Pat…
-
Friday was not a good day for Governor Pat McCrory in his effort to remain in office. Attorney General Roy Cooper extended his lead to about 6,300 votes…
-
The outcome of this year's governor's race in North Carolina remains up-in-the-air as provisional and absentee ballots continue to get counted. Democrat…
-
In an effort to diversify magnet schools, the CMS board will begin placing heavy priority on a student's socio-economic status in student assignment…
-
We're now a little more than two weeks away from election day. In our discussion this week with political analyst Michael Bitzer, we look at where the…
-
We've got the first televised gubernatorial debate coming up on Tuesday. NBC's Chuck Todd is moderating, pointing to the national attention this race is…