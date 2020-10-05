-
Sunday, December 15,is the deadline for open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Anyone who doesn’t have health insurance…
-
Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment for 2020 begins Friday, and North Carolina residents are expected to see rate reductions, on the whole.Blue Cross Blue…
-
Insurance rates could go down next year for some Affordable Care Act participants in North Carolina.Blue Cross BlueShield of North Carolina announced…
-
This is the last week to sign up for health insurance through the exchange. More than 209,000 people in North Carolina have enrolled as of the first week…
-
It is unclear how many North Carolinians would be left uninsured under the updated Senate health bill. It was estimated that an earlier version of the…
-
North Carolina's largest health insurer is looking to raise premiums for its Obamacare plans by an average of 23 percent. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North…
-
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, best known as Obamacare.And this version is different from a…
-
We now have a sense of what the American Health Care Act could cost North Carolinians.The AHCA is the Republican plan to replace the ACA – otherwise known…
-
Governor Roy Cooper's effort to expand North Carolina's Medicaid program is on hold for at least two weeks, following a federal judge's order over the…
-
The future of the Affordable Care Act dominated the news Wednesday. While Democrats and Republicans huddled on Capitol Hill to discuss the future of the…