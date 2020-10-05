Officer shooting

-
Updated 5:50 pmThe man a CMPD officer shot Friday afternoon has died.CMPD says that 27-year-old Charlie Shoupe was pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical…
Updated at 1:10 p.m.A 29-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed by two CMPD officers Wednesday night in northeast Charlotte. The man, identified as…
Former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager is pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of an unarmed black motorist he shot and killed as he…
In an effort to improve transparency at the CMPD, the department’s website now includes a page where the general public can get more information on police…
A federal judge has dismissed a challenge to a North Carolina law that says magistrates with religious objections can refuse to marry same-sex couples.The…
The recent fatal police shootings of African-American men and the killing of five Dallas police officers have revived discussions aimed at easing…
A civil lawsuit against CMPD officer Randall Kerrick is on hold for sixty days while his criminal trial proceeds. U.S. District Court Judge Graham…
Last week, a Mecklenburg County grand jury refused to indict a Charlotte police officer, Randall Kerrick who shot an unarmed black man 10 times. On…
More than 150 people rallied at a church in northeast Charlotte Thursday night to protest a grand jury decision not to indict a Charlotte police officer…
The state's medical examiner's office released a toxicology and autopsy report for Jonathan Ferrell on Friday afternoon. The report shows that the…