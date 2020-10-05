-
RALEIGH — Health officials in North Carolina say the number of unintentional opioid-related overdose deaths among North Carolina residents has fallen for…
Drug companies are paying hundreds of millions of dollars to end lawsuits tied to the opioid epidemic. As payouts grow, government leaders are fighting over where the money should go.
Like many rural counties in North Carolina, Davidson County has long been dealing with the effects of the opioid crisis. It doesn’t have the highest rates…
A new grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will give funding to 22 North Carolina health departments to create strategies for…
North Carolina counties got nearly $2.5 million dollars in federal grants for drug courts and treatment. These are part of the $320 million the Department…
Drug overdoses killed an estimated 72,000 people in the U.S. last year. A new report from the federal Centers for Disease Control also shows that deaths…
RALEIGH, N.C. — A proposal in North Carolina's legislature would let law officers access a statewide database recording who is prescribing controlled…
North Carolina is among six states filing lawsuits today against drug manufacturer Purdue Pharma, accusing the company of using deceptive marketing that…
Standards for how to investigate and report on overdoses vary widely across states and counties. As a result, opioid overdose deaths often go overlooked in the data reported to the federal government.
Mecklenburg County health officials say more than 525 people came to emergency rooms with opioid overdoses in the county last year. That’s about a 45…