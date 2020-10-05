Parkland Shooting

-
The Senate Judiciary Committee held a previously scheduled hearing Tuesday on so-called red flag laws, which allow for the temporary removal of guns from individuals if they are deemed a risk.
-
Gun-control advocates in the North Carolina legislature are pressing again for weapon restrictions they say will reduce the risk of mass shootings and…
-
Schools in the U.S. have spent billions of dollars on systems to stop shooters. Washington Post reporter John Woodrow Cox says it's not clear how effective these measures can be.
-
Despite a federal ban on funding the study of gun violence, researchers have published hundreds of studies in recent years exploring risk factors and solutions to the problem.
-
Harding University High School students learned how to help save their friends from bleeding to death from a gunshot wound Wednesday as an emergency room…
-
Sam Zeif, like other Marjory Stoneman Douglas students, has become a familiar face on Twitter and on television since a gunman killed 17 of his classmates and teachers last month.
-
For many students, Saturday was their first demonstration for a cause. They bundled in the U.S. capital, delivering a defiant message: stricter gun regulation. NPR photographers captured the scene.
-
As huge crowds called for gun control across the U.S., counter-demonstrators gathered in Montana's capital, in Utah, Idaho and elsewhere. A mom in Helena warned: "It's a violent society, snowflakes."
-
As more parents are looking for ways to protect their children while they’re at school, some are resorting to putting bulletproof panels into their…
-
Zachary Cruz told police he wanted to 'reflect on the shooting' a month after his brother allegedly killed 14 students and 3 staff members at the Parkland, Fla., high school.