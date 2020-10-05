-
A Garinger High student struck by a car Thursday in east Charlotte has died.Sixteen-year-old Israel David Plyler was seriously injured Thursday just…
-
When you hear reports of people dying on Charlotte’s streets, it’s often the result of gun violence. But automobiles are also killing a lot of people,…
-
A Charlotte Mecklenburg police officer has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after he killed a pedestrian while responding to a call on…
-
The Catawba Indian Nation has closed its bingo hall in Rock Hill, S.C., citing a downturn in sales, particularly "historical sluggish summer sales," and…