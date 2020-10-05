-
Looks like this year, April showers brought April flowers. As in, a bouquet of outstanding poets. So stop and smell the roses, my friends.
-
The state of North Carolina installed its newest poet laureate after some controversy swirled around the position last July. Shelby Stephenson, never…
-
Heading into the week, we knew that topics like the budget, Common Core and teacher pay raises would be Statehouse news. We didn't expect a controversy to…
-
Sometimes a news story is best told in rhyme…so here goes:There once was a governor named PatWho thought in verse this state should not lackSo he picked a…
-
WFAEatsEntering, through the mediumof memoria, achieves the parableof Proust: the aromaof Italianata, opera of olfactory,blood–gnosis spinning me backover these…
-
If paint can bring energy to an old wall, can an art group bring new energy to a corporate building?A new space uptown aims to do both. The story begins a…
-
WFAEatsThere is a moment Sunday,an inexplicable instant of clarityand purpose the dying often summon,when my mother extends a hand through the mist,lifts off her…
-
WFAEatsSo many times I've witnessed thisthat familiarity is not the wordto conjure my mother's taking up of the breast-shaped purple blackness, her paringknife…
-
Charlotte TalksPart OneThe Sensoria Festival at Central Piedmont Community College began as the CPCC Literary Festival some 20 years ago, hosting literary giants and up…
-
The poetry on stage at UNC-Charlotte last weekend wasn’t like what you may have read aloud in high school English class. The Chapel-Hill based Sacrificial…