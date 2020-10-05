-
The long-planned Ten Tryon mixed-use project on North Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte was supposed to break ground this spring. But the developers now…
-
Harris Teeter and Publix will close its grocery stores in the Charlotte area early each night in an effort to more thoroughly clean stores and replenish…
-
A long-planned mixed-use building on North Tryon Street uptown is scheduled to break ground this spring, with a Publix grocery store on the ground floor. …
-
Supermarket Publix plans to create 1,000 jobs over the next eight years in North Carolina when it builds a regional distribution center in Guilford…