South Carolina is struggling with a problem that exists nationwide — a backlog of rape kits, which are part of an exam used to collect forensic evidence…
State police investigated all but one officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2018. And the one they weren't called out for was the deadliest…
A Laurens County magistrate was arrested and charged Wednesday with conspiring with another individual to grow and distribute marijuana.According to South…
More than a week after a York County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot during a pursuit, many details of the incident remain unclear. And the man who…
A former South Carolina Highway Patrol officer was arrested on Wednesday. The trooper was charged with assault for shooting at a man four times during a…
A Chester City Council member was arrested Wednesday night and charged with two counts of threatening the life of a public official. Odell Williams, who…
A tip from Charlotte police to Lancaster authorities led to the seizure of four pounds of heroin valued at half a million dollars.South Carolina Law…