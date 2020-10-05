-
Duke Energy is asking North Carolina regulators for permission to take solar rebate applications twice a year, instead of once. That's after a surge of…
-
Solar advocates and dozens of consumers are asking state regulators to investigate after Duke Energy's online system for solar rebates crashed shortly…
-
Duke Energy says 2020 rebates for new residential and commercial solar installations in North Carolina were taken up quickly after applications opened on…
-
Duke Energy will offer another round of rebates for home solar installations in January. If the past two years are any indication, they'll be snapped up…
-
For the second year in a row, North Carolina homeowners quickly snapped up all of Duke Energy's rebates for installing solar panels.Duke began offering…
-
Duke Energy says it expects rebates for rooftop solar panels in North Carolina to total about $10 million this year. Applications for the second year of…
-
Just two weeks after Duke Energy began taking applications for new solar energy rebates, the program has run out of money for homeowners and businesses…