Freedom School Partners announced Thursday that Glenda Bernhardt has been named CEO and Executive Director of the organization. Bernhardt most recently…
In the past 20 years, Mary Nell McPherson has built Charlotte’s Freedom School Partners into a local institution with a national reputation.As McPherson…
Third graders in North Carolina who aren’t reading at grade level started summer reading camps this week. It’s part of the new third grade reading law.…
Third graders in North Carolina are on a deadline. They have just a few weeks to prove to the state their reading is up to snuff. Otherwise, they’ll be…
North Carolina students will find it easier this year to pass the state’s standardized tests. The state board of education decided yesterday to lower the…
North Carolina school districts can now use reading tests of their own choosing to decide whether a third-grader must go to a summer reading camp or can…
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools expects to have 5,000 third-graders qualify for reading camps this summer as a result of the state's new third grade reading…