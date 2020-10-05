Teacher Protests

-
Teachers in many schools across North Carolina staged protests Wednesday morning outside their schools in response to deadlocked negotiations between…
-
Twelve weeks into the school year and still without a raise, teachers plan to picket outside some North Carolina schools Wednesday. They're not talking…
-
Nearly 2,100 Charlotte-Mecklenburg teachers and more than 500 school-based staff are taking the day off to participate in the education rally in Raleigh…
-
South Carolina's education superintendent won't support teachers rallying for better pay and smaller class sizes on a school day and said she will spend the day as a substitute teacher instead.
-
Thousands of teachers from across North Carolina are expected to gather in Raleigh on Wednesday for a march to press their demands for more state funding…
-
North Carolina lawmakers are considering a change to state law that could prevent school districts from shutting down to allow teachers to take off work…
-
It was a sea of red Wednesday as teachers and school workers flooded the streets of downtown Raleigh, calling for more support and funding of the public…
-
Iredell-Statesville Schools is joining CMS and other school districts in the decision to make May 16 an optional teacher workday, the district said in a…