Teacher raise

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' 9,000 teachers will get raises averaging 3%, based on a Friday school board vote that taps state money for experience-based…
Teachers in many schools across North Carolina staged protests Wednesday morning outside their schools in response to deadlocked negotiations between…
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger took to Twitter on Tuesday to blame each other for the lack of North Carolina teacher raises.Both…
According to the annual CMS human resources report, the district has made a lot of progress in terms of filling teacher positions, but salaries and…
The budget state lawmakers settled on last week looked like it would preserve teacher assistant positions. But it’s not true, according to some school…
If there was a word of the night at yesterday’s Mecklenburg County Commissioners meeting, it would have been “teachers.” Not surprising since the board…