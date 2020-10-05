-
Charlotte TalksThe end is near. 1,382 days after Donald Trump filed for reelection — on the same day as his inauguration — the finish line of the 2020 election is within reach, and the results in the Carolinas will have national consequences.
Charlotte TalksElection nights have gone on to become a mainstay of broadcasting. Sometimes it takes hours to determine the winner, and sometimes the race is called pretty early.
The Rev. Greg Drumwright said at a news conference Sunday that he’s planning a large demonstration for Election Day and condemned how police responded to Saturday’s event.
The president makes five stops in five different swing states Sunday, while his Democratic rival focuses on Pennsylvania.
In a week "unlike any other" featuring "the most important election of our lives," let us remember there will be events that are legitimately extraordinary. Actual records will in fact be broken.
Early voting in North Carolina wrapped up on Saturday, with a steady stream of people at polls in and around Charlotte.
A get-out-the vote rally in swing state North Carolina on Saturday ended with police using pepper spray on some participants and making several arrests.
The surge is particularly acute in the Midwest and Great Plains. Health experts say the increase is being driven in large part by people who don't exhibit any symptoms.
U.S. Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham campaigned at UNC Charlotte on Saturday afternoon with the rapper Common.
Data show on-time delivery of first-class mail continues to lag, including in many swing states.