North Carolina’s top Republican lawmaker, Senate leader Phil Berger, said Wednesday he opposes some recommendations made by the North Carolina Board of…
RALEIGH — A portion of a 2019 North Carolina law designed to toughen mail-in absentee ballot rules following a fraud investigation in a congressional race…
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed one bill that addressed potential voting in North Carolina by non-citizens but signed another that strengthens…
RALEIGH — Countering any voter anxieties about the integrity of the ballot box, North Carolina officials embarked Thursday on a public campaign to…
The N.C. State Board of Elections says it will provide voting data to a special White House commission hunting for voter fraud. But amid concerns over the…
The state's chapter of the NAACP has been leading weekly protests in Raleigh called Moral Monday.It's a movement led by clergy members that's now on a…
Governor Pat McCrory signed the sweeping Voter Photo ID bill into law Monday. Starting in 2016, most state residents will be required to bring a photo ID…
North Carolina election officials are asking counties to double check their voting registrations. That comes after Mecklenburg County found questionable…