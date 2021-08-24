-
There are 4,403 athletes taking part in the international competition getting underway Tuesday, according to the organizing committee for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
The two new sports are among the 22 that athletes will be competing in during this year's Summer Games. Taekwondo will be the first full-contact Paralympic sport ever.
At least 28 publicly out Paralympians will be competing in the summer games in Tokyo, more than double the number that took part in the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, according to the website Outsports.