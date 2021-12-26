© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
United States & World

Firefighters keep eye on wildfire near Grandfather Mountain

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published December 26, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST
Roseboro fire
Linville Volunteer Fire Department
/
A fire in the Roseboro area near Grandfather Mountain, North Carolina, Dec. 24, 2021.

LINVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Firefighters are monitoring a wildfire in the vicinity of Grandfather Mountain which has burned 35 acres, officials said.

The Linville Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page that the fire, reported on Friday in the Roseboro area, had spread overnight but wasn't threatening any homes as of Saturday. The post said equipment was deployed to protect residents.

The department said the fire was on the Blue Ridge Parkway side of Grandfather Mountain. In a subsequent post, the department said early Sunday that the wildfire continued to advance and shift with the winds.

Grandfather Mountain features a nature park and a wildlife habitat as well as hiking trails and a Mile-High Swinging Bridge. It is located 75 miles north of Asheville.

United States & World
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press