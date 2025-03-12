Judge blocks Trump from enforcing 'chilling' order against law firm

A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked parts of President Trump's executive order targeting a prominent law firm for its representation of Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign and for causes unpopular with his administration.

President Trump issued an executive order last week that accuses Perkins Coie of "dishonest and dangerous activity" and seeks to impose several punitive measures, including suspending security clearances held by Perkins Coie employees and prohibiting government contractors from retaining the firm. It also bars the firm's employees from federal buildings, and prohibits federal employees from engaging with Perkins Coie staff.

At a hearing in federal court in Washington, D.C., U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell issued a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the executive order. Ruling from the bench, Howell said the president's order against Perkins Coie is clearly intended to punish the firm, and likely violates its First, Fifth and Sixth amendment rights.

"Our justice system is based on the fundamental belief that justice works best when all parties have zealous advocates," she said. "That fundamental promise extends to all parties, even those with unpopular ideas or beliefs or causes disliked by President Trump."

While the executive order takes aim at Perkins Coie, Howell said the "potential adverse impact cannot be understated." The order "casts a chilling harm of blizzard proportion across the entire legal profession," she said, warning that it will be understood as "an effort to intimidate" attorneys and prevent them from advocating on behalf of clients and causes at odds with the president.

Wednesday's hearing took place less than 24 hours after Perkins Coie sued the government, saying Trump's order "is an affront to the Constitution."

Attorney General Pam Bondi's chief of staff, Chad Mizelle, argued on behalf of the government. He said the president has the clear executive authority to take action against companies or entities that he deems are not trustworthy with the nation's secrets.

Trump's executive order, entitled "Addressing Risks from Perkins Coie LLP," says the law firm sought to undermine democratic elections, the integrity of the courts and law enforcement.

It cites the firm's representation of Clinton's presidential campaign, and its role in the creation of a dossier of unsubstantiated allegations about possible ties between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.

Perkins Coie, which is represented by attorneys from the law firm Williams & Connolly, says the order has already had an impact on its business. Longtime clients have ended their relationship with the firm, it says, and in at least one instance a federal prosecutor has refused to meet with Perkins Coie's attorneys representing a client.



Copyright 2025 NPR