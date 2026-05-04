NYC duo youbet leans into their creative chemistry on self-titled album

Nick Llobet had been living in New York City for some time before things really clicked. In addition to teaching music lessons, he performed with his indie rock band, youbet. Despite that, Llobet felt he wasn't making inroads in the music scene.

Eventually, he met bassist Micah Prussack. The two hit it off immediately. They shared similar goals and realized their attitudes — centered on self-improvement and discipline — were well-matched. Llobet generated ideas, while Prussack gave them structure. It was a strong partnership.

On today's show, Llobet and Prussack talk about working together on youbet's new self-titled album. Both are also music instructors, and they discover one thing they don't have in common: the type of students they prefer to teach. Plus, live performances from the new album.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

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