© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

China Investigates Foxconn For Bribery Allegations

By Frank Langfitt
Published January 10, 2013 at 4:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And there's more trouble for Foxconn, the electronics giant which makes Apple products in China. The company is acknowledging that Chinese police are looking into allegations that Foxconn employees took bribes from parts suppliers.

NPR's Frank Langfitt reports from Shanghai.

FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: Foxconn says it's cooperating with police and has brought in its own audit team to investigate alleged kickbacks. Foxconn's statement follows a report in the Taiwanese magazine Next, saying a Foxconn executive had been arrested last year as part of a bribery investigation. Foxconn, headquartered in Taiwan, has admitted no wrongdoing.

Bribery's common in Chinese industrial relations. Many foreign businessmen say they hate it, but argue they can't compete in China's intensely competitive marketplace without paying people off.

In recent years, Foxconn has become a lightening rod for labor rights activists because of workers' complaints and the company's assembly of high-profile Apple products.

In 2010, the Foxconn was hit with a series of worker suicides. And last September, thousands of employees trashed a Foxconn plant in northern China over what they saw as mistreatment by security guards.

Frank Langfitt, NPR News, Shanghai. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

WorldMorning Edition
Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
See stories by Frank Langfitt