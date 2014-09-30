Napolitano: ISIS Was One Of Many Similar Threats We Were Tracking

OZY co-founder and CEO Carlos Watson sat down this week with Janet Napolitano, the president of the University of California system and former secretary of homeland security. Across from her offices in Oakland, Calif., they discussed the changing nature of higher education and of immigration and security policy.

Napolitano tells Watson that although many of the gaps that led to the Sept. 11 attacks have been plugged, there's no true way of telling how safe we really are today.

She says that her inability to pass immigration reform was a "failure" and calls out three things that could help the U.S. move forward from the current immigration standstill: President Obama's executive authority, visa reform, and potential presidential candidate and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

Napolitano also spoke with Watson about efforts by the University of California system to combat on-campus sexual assaults, including the state's recently passed "yes means yes" law.

