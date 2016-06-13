Why Did The Chicken Cross The Sea?

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So you might be asking why'd the chicken cross the sea? Well, somewhere in the Canary Islands a love story was created between 24-year-old Guriec Soudee and his hen, Monique. The unlikely duo have been sailing around the world for the past two years. Far from farms, Monique is probably the most adventurous chicken on the planet. She's also providing her fellow traveler with something important - meals. She lays about six eggs a week on that boat. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.