SouthBound: SB Nation’s Spencer Hall On Loving College Football, Despite Its Many Flaws

By Tommy Tomlinson 12 minutes ago

Spencer Hall
Credit Courtesy of SB Nation

Based on his photos, and his appearances on ESPN with Scott Van Pelt, it appears that Spencer Hall is a bear who has cleaned up just enough to pass for a man. Somewhere under all that fur — or, hair — is America’s sharpest mind on the subject of college football.

It’s the sport we care about the most in the South, the source of glory and hate and dominance — teams from the South have won 17 of the last 20 national championships. But Spencer and I aren’t talking about who’s going to win the Heisman this year. Things get a little weirder than that.

Spencer writes about college football for the website SB Nation. We cover a lot of ground here, including a key question: Should we be watching college football in the first place? Here’s our conversation.

