SouthBound: SB Nation’s Spencer Hall On Loving College Football, Despite Its Many Flaws

Based on his photos, and his appearances on ESPN with Scott Van Pelt, it appears that Spencer Hall is a bear who has cleaned up just enough to pass for a man. Somewhere under all that fur — or, hair — is America’s sharpest mind on the subject of college football.

It’s the sport we care about the most in the South, the source of glory and hate and dominance — teams from the South have won 17 of the last 20 national championships. But Spencer and I aren’t talking about who’s going to win the Heisman this year. Things get a little weirder than that.

Spencer writes about college football for the website SB Nation. We cover a lot of ground here, including a key question: Should we be watching college football in the first place? Here’s our conversation.

