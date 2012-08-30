© 2020 WFAE
Mortgage Settlement Monitor Issues First Report

By Yuki Noguchi
Published August 30, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Let's follow up on another story. Earlier this year, five big banks settled the so-called robo-signing case, admitting they rushed the foreclosure processes for thousands of homeowners. Now, those banks are working to forgive and modify $20 billion worth of home loans.

As NPR's Yuki Noguchi reports, yesterday was the first chance to look at how banks are handling this part of the settlement.

YUKI NOGUCHI, BYLINE: Joseph Smith's first full report wasn't due until November, but he was eager to keep the issue top of mind.

JOSEPH SMITH: I hope that this report and the reports that follow, will inform a public debate around the mortgage issue that will lead to an improvement of that market and to better results for consumers in our economy.

NOGUCHI: Smith is the appointed monitor of the settlement agreement. And in the first three months, he said banks self-reported issuing $10.6 billion worth of consumer relief, including refinancings, and principal loan forgiveness.

Banks earn credits toward their total settlement amount, and not all relief counts dollar for dollar. So the $10 billion does not mean banks are half way to their goal. But, Smith says...

SMITH: This is a first step, and I'm encouraged by it.

NOGUCHI: Bank of America must pay the biggest share of the settlement. But the report showed the bank had not completed any refinancings or principal-reduction modifications.

But Dan Frahm, a spokesman for the bank, says the bank has made a lot of progress since the end of June.

DAN FRAHM: And we do feel that within the first year of the program, we will reach or exceed all program targets under the agreement.

NOGUCHI: The banks have three years to meet their targets.

Yuki Noguchi, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
Yuki Noguchi
