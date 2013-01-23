Stunning Photos: In Chicago, Firefighters Battle Huge Flames In Arctic Cold

Firefighters in Chicago responded to the largest fire in years last night. According to The Chicago Tribune, at one point a third of the city's firefighters were battling the blaze at a vacant warehouse.

Luckily no one was hurt, but the arctic temperatures the area is experiencing meant the firefighters faced issues like frozen hydrants.

The pictures of the action, however, are made simply stunning because of the ice.

We'll leave you with a couple more:

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.