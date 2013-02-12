Cheney Likes Something Obama's Doing: Drone Strikes

"I think it's a good program and I don't disagree with the basic policy that the Obama administration has pursued."

That's the word today from former Vice President Dick Cheney about the Obama administration's use of missiles fired from aerial drones to kill suspected terrorists overseas. And it's OK if the suspects are American citizens, Cheney added, if they've joined with terrorists who are out to harm the United States and its allies.

Drone strikes are the one thing Cheney spoke favorably about when he was asked on CBS This Morning about the current administration.

Otherwise, Cheney thinks:

-- Obama's national security team is "second rate."

-- Obama's foreign and national security policies are making the nation "vulnerable to the future."

"I'm very, very concerned about what I see happening in the national security arena," Cheney said.

