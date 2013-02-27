Top Stories: Pope Bids Farewell; U.S. May Help Syrian Rebels
Good Wednesday morning, here are our early stories:
Sometimes 'The Lord Seemed To Sleep,' Pope Says In Farewell.
Reports: U.S. Eyeing 'Direct' Aid to Syrian Rebels, Though Not Weapons.
And here are more early headlines:
Americans Assign Political Blame For Looming Budget Cuts. ( ABC)
Winter Storms Bring Midwest Flooding, Northeast Snow. ( NBC)
Iran Agrees To More Nuclear Talks With Six Nations. ( New York Times)
Deadly Shooting At Switzerland Factory. ( BBC)
Car Bomb Strikes Northern Mali Town, Killing Several People. ( Reuters)
Taliban Militants Poison Afghan Police, Civilians, Then Fire On Them. ( AP)
Ill. Candidates Picked For Election To Fill Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr.'s Seat. ( Chicago Tribune)
IKEA Now Pulling Sausages From European Stores After 'Indications' Of Horsemeat. ( AP)
