Man Linked To Hit-And-Run Deaths Of Parents And Baby Has Long Rap Sheet

The man who authorities want to question about Sunday's hit-and-run car crash in Brooklyn that killed a young couple and the baby that the 21-year-old pregnant mother was carrying has "a history of violence and a prior drunken driving arrest," The Associated Press writes.

New York's Daily News says Julio Acevedo, 44, "has a long rap sheet, including an eight-year stretch in prison for shooting a man to death in Brooklyn in 1987." The tabloid adds that:

"Police believe the violent felon was behind the wheel of a BMW that barreled down Kent Ave. in Brooklyn early Sunday at more than 60 mph — twice the speed limit. The flashy ride T-boned a livery cab that was carrying an expectant couple to a hospital about 12:30 a.m."

Nachman and Raizy Glauber, both 21, died soon after the crash. Raizy Glauber had been about seven months pregnant. As the AP adds, "their premature son died Monday."

The news channel NY 1 reports that:

"Police previously arrested the BMW's owner, Bronx resident Takia Walker, 29, and charged her with insurance fraud.

"Authorities did not believe Walker was in the vehicle when the crash occurred.

"By Monday night, Acevedo was not in police custody and police were offering $20,000 for information leading to his arrest."

