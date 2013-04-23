Sales Of New Homes Rose Last Month

While sales of existing homes dipped in March because of a tighter inventory, sales of newly built homes rose 1.5 percent from February and were up a whopping 18.5 percent from March 2012, the Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development say.

According to Bloomberg News, the March sales results for new homes caps "the best quarter for the industry since 2008." They're also "more evidence the housing recovery will be sustained."

Bloomberg adds that:

"A dearth of existing properties is encouraging builders to undertake new projects that will keep fueling the economy. Mortgage rates close to record lows, higher home values and rising household formation are helping lay the groundwork for increased buyer traffic in 2013."

