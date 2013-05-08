Tourists Travel To Turkey For Hair Implants

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And let's turn now to an unlikely booming business: transplant tourism. That is our last word in business today.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Turkey has become a popular destination for people looking for hair implants, which is now expanding to facial hair. Who knew you needed that?

GREENE: Yeah. Yeah.

INSKEEP: But anyway, the Wall Street Journal reports that men hoping for a Tom Selleck mustache or an Abe Lincoln beard are heading to Turkey.

GREENE: Were we interested, it sounds like cosmetic surgeons remove hair from one area of the body and transplant it to the upper lip or cheek. And this procedure costs something like 5,000 bucks.

INSKEEP: Travel agencies are offering transplant packages - which also include a trip to the beach or a shopping trip to Istanbul.

