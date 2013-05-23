© 2020 WFAE
Production Of New Vehicles Predicted To Hit 2002 Levels

By Bill Chappell
Published May 23, 2013 at 11:15 AM EDT
Strong new-vehicle retail sales figures have led analysts to predict North American production will reach 16 million units in 2013 — a mark not hit since 2002. Part of the rise is due to strong demand for pickup trucks.
Strong new-vehicle sales figures are causing industry analysts to revise their forecasts for North American production levels in 2013, with J.D. Power & Associates and LMC Automotive predicting 16 million units will be produced — a mark not hit since 2002.

More than 1,157,000 new vehicles are projected to be sold in May, the third month in a row to top the 1 million level. The growth is being helped by strong demand for full-sized pickups, which represent more than 11 percent of retail sales, according to a news release from J.D. Power.

The strong sales figures are coming at a time when the average transaction price for new vehicles set a record high in May, at $28,921, the auto industry analysts said. The higher prices are being supported by low interest rates, strong trade-in values and other factors that help cut monthly payments.

J.D. Power's John Humphrey, senior vice president of the global automotive practice, says that "while industry new-vehicle transaction prices have risen by 19 percent during the past six years ($28,921 in May 2013 from $24,404 in May 2008), the average monthly payment for new-car buyers and lessees has increased only 3 percent ($455 in May 2013 vs. $443 in May 2008)."

Yesterday, Detroit automakers said they would be reducing "the traditional two-week summer break at their factories and speeding up production to meet buyers' growing demand for new cars and trucks," as the AP reported.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
