Updated $100 Bill To Enter Circulation

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The $100 bill remains a popular item on the global stage. The Federal Reserve estimates that up to two-thirds of all American $100 bills are circulating are circulating abroad at any given time - although, this bill is also the most counterfeited in the world.

So today's last word in business is: Show me the money.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Tomorrow, a new more colorful $100 bill enters circulation. And as to what's new, Benjamin Franklin is still there, of course. Next year marks 100 years of appearing on the bill. And he'll be at bit more dressed up now, featuring a collar with more texture.

INSKEEP: OK, so better tailored. And there's an image of an inkwell containing a holographic bell that changes from copper to green when the bill is turned one way or another. Also, a blue 3-D security ribbon is woven into the paper with small pictures of Liberty Bells and 100s that move when the note is tilted.

MONTAGNE: Whoa.

(LAUGHTER)

INSKEEP: OK.

MONTAGNE: You can't reproduce that on a photocopier or even a computer, which is exactly the point.

INSKEEP: And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.