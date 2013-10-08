Job Cuts In The Works At Alcatel-Lucent
INSKEEP: The French and American telecommunications manufacturer, Alcatel-Lucent, confirmed this morning it plans to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide. A company statement said 2,100 of those cuts will be from its operations in North and South America.
Now Alcatel-Lucent has been losing money for years. About a quarter of its staff are based in the United States, where the company runs the Nobel Prize-winning Bell Labs research facility.
Today's announcement appears to be part of a restructuring aimed at shifting the company's focus toward high-speed broadband and Internet products. The cuts are planned by the end of 2015.