The One Moment You Should Watch From The Red Sox Parade

The World Series Championship parade in Boston on Saturday was full of everything you might expect: Crowds, cheering and confetti.

But as the world champion Boston Red Sox made their way on Boylston Street toward the finish line of the Boston Marathon, the celebration gave way to a moment of reflection.

Jonny Gomes, an outfielder, and Jarrod Saltalamacchia, a catcher, stepped off their duck boats carrying the World Series trophy. Amid the roar of the crowd, they placed it over the painted pavement marking the marathon finish. It was a tribute to the victims of that day in April when two bombs exploded, killing three people and injuring more than 200.

Slowly, ceremoniously, the players draped a baseball jersey over the trophy that was inscribed with a message to the world: "Boston Strong."

We'll leave it at that and leave you with video posted by The Boston Globe:

