© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yahoo Partners With Yelp For Local Search Data

Published March 13, 2014 at 5:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with a partner for Yahoo.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: Yahoo is trying to boost search traffic with reviews of businesses from Yelp - in hopes that some of its popularity will rub off. Among their favorite search engines, Yahoo is a distant third after Google and Microsoft's Bing.

Ratings and snippets from "Yelp" reviews began appearing in Yahoo search results yesterday as a result of a partnership between the two companies. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.