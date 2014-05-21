© 2020 WFAE
Europeans Worry About Stability Of Russian Gas Supply

Published May 21, 2014 at 6:50 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And with China now set to be a major customer for Russia's natural gas, it's worth recalling that Russia is also Europe's main supplier.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A lot of that gas passes through Ukraine on the way to Western Europe and Russia is threatening to cut off Ukraine's supply unless it pays its bills in advance. Such a cutoff would worry the leaders of Western European nations about the stability of their own gas supplies.

MONTAGNE: Today, the head of the European Union warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that Europe expects its natural gas to keep flowing. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

