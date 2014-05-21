Europeans Worry About Stability Of Russian Gas Supply

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And with China now set to be a major customer for Russia's natural gas, it's worth recalling that Russia is also Europe's main supplier.

A lot of that gas passes through Ukraine on the way to Western Europe and Russia is threatening to cut off Ukraine's supply unless it pays its bills in advance. Such a cutoff would worry the leaders of Western European nations about the stability of their own gas supplies.

Today, the head of the European Union warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that Europe expects its natural gas to keep flowing.