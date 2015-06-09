Sex Pistols Artwork To Be Featured On Virgin Money Credit Cards

The album artwork of one of the most important punk bands in music history has a new home: credit cards from Virgin Money. A statement announcing the cards said, "It's time for consumers to put a little bit of rebellion in their pocket."

Yeah. Credit cards. Sorebellious.

There are three card designs, in bright yellow, pink, red and blue. Two have the words "Never Mind The Bollocks" on the front, part of the title of the Sex Pistols' first and only album, an album that reviewers say attacked the very foundation of British Society, was full of social critique, and articulated the rage of the working class with the establishment (obviously the perfect fit for a pocket-size symbol of consumerism). Another reads "Anarchy in the U.K." (nothing says "anarchy" like a credit card). All three have the name of the band featured prominently on them as well.

/ Virgin Money Anarchy and credit cards clearly go hand in hand.

Virgin said in a press release that the integrity of the Sex Pistols' art will be maintained, because the name, card number, and expiration date will be on the back of the card, not the front, allowing the work to "be reproduced in full." Of course, a very noticeable MasterCard logo will still be present on the front of those cards, even on the one with the word "anarchy."

Michele Greene, director of cards at Virgin Money, said in the statement announcing the news: "For a long time now, UK banks have all been the same. They have the same products, the same services and the same attitude towards customers. At Virgin Money, we are aiming to change that."

She continued: "In launching these cards, we wanted to celebrate Virgin's heritage and difference. The Sex Pistols challenged convention and the established ways of thinking — just as we are doing today in our quest to shake up UK banking."

Reaction to the cards hasn't been kind. Billboard Magazine wrote a post with the headline, "Sex Pistols Credit Cards Are Proof That Punk Is Dead." Time Magazine said "Sex Pistols Credit Cards Are Here and Punk Rock Dies a Little." Al Jazeera America called the cards "filthy lucre."

The cards have an APR of 18.9 percent, because as we all know, rebellion's going to cost you.

