Amazon Takes A Page From Uber's Playbook

Published September 30, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT

If you have a smartphone and a car, you could soon be working for Amazon. The e-commerce giant launched a new program in Seattle this week that pays part-time drivers, who have also passed a background check, to deliver packages.

The move is aimed at cutting down on delivery times, but it could also cause some legal headaches for Amazon. Samuel Burke of CNN joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Guest

  • Samuel Burke, business correspondent for CNN. He tweets @samuelcnn.

