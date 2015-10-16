El Chapo Is Best-Selling Halloween Mask In Mexico

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. After escaping from a maximum-security prison twice, drug lord El Chapo will soon be seen all over Mexico. That's because the escaped criminal is this year's best-selling Halloween mask there. And right behind him, another of that country's most wanted men - Donald Trump, who called Mexican immigrants drug traffickers and rapists. That mask is an unflattering one with an wide-open mouth and the hair - well, it's Donald. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.