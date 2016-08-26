© 2020 WFAE
Can Slowing Down Help You Be More Creative?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published August 26, 2016 at 8:49 AM EDT

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Slowing Down

About Adam Grant's TED Talk

Despite being a self-described 'pre-crastinator, psychologist Adam Grant says those who slow down — even procrastinate — tend to be more creative, original thinkers.

About Adam Grant

Adam Grant is a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a New York Times writer on work and psychology. Previously, he was a record-setting advertising director, a junior Olympic springboard diver, and a professional magician. Grant is the author of Originals,which explores how individuals champion new ideas.

