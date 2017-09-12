© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Zoo Welcomes First-Ever Litter Of Male Liligers

Published September 12, 2017 at 6:27 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with news that would shake Napoleon Dynamite to his core. For the first time, four male liligers were born in one litter. A liliger is a hybrid from a male lion and a female liger. And a liger? Well, ask Napoleon.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "NAPOLEON DYNAMITE")

JON HEDER: (As Napoleon Dynamite) It's, like, a lion and a tiger mixed, bred for its skills in magic.

MARTIN: While not exactly magic, liligers are bred to better survive the effects of climate change. They're pretty much my favorite animal. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition