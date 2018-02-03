PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Hi. You are on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

DANIELLE: Hi. This is Danielle (ph) from Tallahassee.

SAGAL: Hey. How are things in Tallahassee?

DANIELLE: It's beautiful right now, actually.

SAGAL: I'm glad to hear it. Now, are you part of the the state government, which I understand is in Tallahassee?

DANIELLE: Not exactly. I'm a high school science teacher.

SAGAL: Do you know...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...That fruit flies sleep the same way people do?

DANIELLE: No, I did not.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well...

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Tell her where you learned that, Peter.

SAGAL: I happened to - I learned that recently from talking to a guy who won a Nobel Prize.

DANIELLE: Oh, well, look at that.

SAGAL: I know.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: So do you use fruit flies in your experiments and studies with your students?

DANIELLE: Not quite. I do breed them myself to...

POUNDSTONE: What do you mean you breed them yourself but not...

SAGAL: Well, wait a minute.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: So wait. You don't use them for teaching, but you breed them?

DANIELLE: Yes. I keep a lot of insects and spiders. And they're perfect food for the baby insects.

SAGAL: Oh, my God.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: Wow.

SAGAL: You breed them just to feed to other insects?

DANIELLE: Of course.

SAGAL: You monster.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: And they sleep just like us.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Danielle, welcome to our show.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill Kurtis right now is going to read for you three news-related limericks with the last word or phrase missing from each. If you can fill in that last word or phrase correctly on two of the limericks, you'll be a winner. You ready to play?

DANIELLE: Sure.

KURTIS: Here is your first limerick.

KURTIS: Cheap groceries won't make me too yella (ph). For nut spread, I'll fight with you, fella. For chocolatey spreads, I'll bash a few heads. I riot for discount...

DANIELLE: Nutella.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Nutella.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: It's like a second French Revolution, except this time it's stupide.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The French supermarket equivalent of Whole Foods over there - it's known there as La Rive Douche - announced a...

(LAUGHTER)

TOM BODETT: I wonder why we changed that name.

SAGAL: Yeah. They announced a 70 percent discount on Nutella.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And shoppers went berserk.

BODETT: That sounds yummy.

SAGAL: Store employees were mobbed as they tried to restock shelves. One shopper told the BBC, they are like animals. A woman had her hair pulled. An elderly lady took a box in her head. Another had a bloody hand. Who knew there were so many Philadelphia Eagles fans in France?

(LAUGHTER)

HELEN HONG: Nutella is good, but I don't know if I would get into fisticuffs over it.

SAGAL: Well, I mean...

POUNDSTONE: You would at the La Rive Douche.

SAGAL: You know, like, the really big, large jar...

POUNDSTONE: Oh.

HONG: Oh.

SAGAL: ...Which is, like, seven bucks?

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

SAGAL: They were selling them for, like, a buck and a half.

HONG: Oh, yeah. I'd punch somebody in the face for that.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Danielle, here is your next limerick.

KURTIS: When movies push speeds past injurious, in our cars we become gassed and curious. With each film's release, traffic tickets increase because we all want to be...

DANIELLE: "Fast And Furious."

HONG: Yay.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: A six-year study by the New York Times of speeding tickets given out in a particular Maryland county found that people drive faster every time a new "Fast And Furious" movie comes out...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Which is roughly every nine days.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This means either the movies were so exciting people wanted to imitate them - right? - going to and from the movie. Or they're so bad people wanted to get away from them as fast as possible.

All right, Danielle. Here is your last limerick.

KURTIS: Some buy reading things just for their looks. But we writers think those folks are crooks. We think it a crime to be hiding the spine, so we fight over how to shelve...

DANIELLE: Books.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The Wall Street Journal...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...Reports that terrible people are shelving their books with the pages side out and the spines in - you know, like, where it says what the books are - that's in. They say this creates a neutral palette on your bookshelf and an arresting look.

HONG: What?

SAGAL: It's true. And it also helps people who are perusing Instagram know who to murder.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Danielle do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Well, Danielle is smart. She got all three right. Tallahassee...

(APPLAUSE)

KURTIS: ...Danielle.

SAGAL: Thank you so much, Danielle. Well done. Congratulations.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "READING RAINBOW THEME SONG")

